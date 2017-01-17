Gambian president declares state of emergency

Banjul, Gambia | AFP |

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, citing foreign interference in a presidential election he lost to opponent Adama Barrow last month.

The declaration was necessary “due to the unprecedented and extraordinary amount of foreign inference in the December 1 presidential elections and also in the internal affairs of The Gambia,” Jammeh said on state television.

This had created an “unwarranted hostile atmosphere, threatening the sovereignty, peace, security and stability of the country,” he added.

According to the Gambian constitution a state of emergency lasts seven days if the president declares it unilaterally but up to 90 days if the national assembly confirms it.

The post Gambian president declares state of emergency appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

