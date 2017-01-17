Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Step down now or…, US warns Gambia’s Jammeh – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Step down now or…, US warns Gambia's Jammeh
Vanguard
The U.S has warned the embattled Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh to step down from office and avoid the consequences of not handing over to President-elect, Adama Barrow. The U.S who said it is not ruling out using military might in support of …
The Gambia's Yahya Jammeh's term extended by parliamentBBC News
Leave power now, US issues stern warning to JammehNAIJ.COM
Future starts tomorrow, President-elect Barrow tells GambiansPremium Times
Yahoo News –Telegraph.co.uk –WHIO –The Guardian
all 276 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.