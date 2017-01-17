Step down now or…, US warns Gambia’s Jammeh – Vanguard
Step down now or…, US warns Gambia's Jammeh
The U.S has warned the embattled Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh to step down from office and avoid the consequences of not handing over to President-elect, Adama Barrow. The U.S who said it is not ruling out using military might in support of …
