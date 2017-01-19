Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambian president-elect, Barrow confirms his inauguration will take place in Senegal

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

Barrow

Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow, has announced that his inauguration will take place at the country’s Embassy in Senegal on Thursday. He made this known via his official Twitter handle. “My dearest Gambians — the presidency of Yahya Jammeh is officially over. The new era of Gambia is here at last. #NewGambia,” he tweeted. Barrow then […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Gambian president-elect, Barrow confirms his inauguration will take place in Senegal

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.