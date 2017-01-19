Gambian president-elect, Barrow confirms his inauguration will take place in Senegal
Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow, has announced that his inauguration will take place at the country’s Embassy in Senegal on Thursday. He made this known via his official Twitter handle. “My dearest Gambians — the presidency of Yahya Jammeh is officially over. The new era of Gambia is here at last. #NewGambia,” he tweeted. Barrow then […]
