Gambian President-Elect Barrow’s son dies after dog bite

The eight-year-old son of Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow has died after being bitten by a dog. Habibou Barrow, born in 2010, reportedly died on the way to the hospital in Manjai near Banjul. He was buried this afternoon. Mr Barrow is in the Senegalese capital of Dakar ahead of his planned inauguration on Thursday. It…

The post Gambian President-Elect Barrow’s son dies after dog bite appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

