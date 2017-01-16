Gambian President-Elect Barrow’s son dies after dog bite
The eight-year-old son of Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow has died after being bitten by a dog. Habibou Barrow, born in 2010, reportedly died on the way to the hospital in Manjai near Banjul. He was buried this afternoon. Mr Barrow is in the Senegalese capital of Dakar ahead of his planned inauguration on Thursday. It…
