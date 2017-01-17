Gambian president, Jammeh declares state of emergency

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, citing foreign interference in a presidential election he lost to opponent Adama Barrow last month.

The declaration was necessary “due to the unprecedented and extraordinary amount of foreign inference in the December 1 presidential elections and also in the internal affairs of The Gambia,” Jammeh said on state television.

This had created an “unwarranted hostile atmosphere, threatening the sovereignty, peace, security and stability of the country,” he added.

According to the Gambian constitution, a state of emergency lasts seven days if the president declares it unilaterally but up to 90 days if the national assembly confirms it.

According to Gambian state radio and TV, the state of emergency will be for 90 days.

Also, according to an “Order paper” tagged, “Fourth Assembly”, with sub-title, “First extraordinary session ” and dated 17th January 2017, which was sent to the Senate, the order sought a 90 days stay of a proclamation of a state of emergency in the country effective from 17th January to 17th April, 2017.

The Order letter which was signed by the Majority Leader and Member for Serrekunda East constituency in the office of the Clerk, National Assembly, Banjul, it also sought for an extension of the life of the National Assembly in the country to 11th July, 2017.

It read thus:

“Be it resolved that this August assembly do consider and approve a resolution by the National Assembly of the Republic of The Gambia, condemning the unlawful and malicious interference in the internal affairs of The Gambia by the AU Peace and Security council, Government of the Republic of Senegal and Senegal’s representative at the UNSC.”

“(By: Hon. Fabakary T Jatta – Majority Leader and Member for Serrekunda East.)”

It added, “Be it resolved that this August Assembly do consider and approve a resolution on the proclamation of a State of Public Emergency in the Gambia for a further period of Ninety (90) days effective from 17th January – 17th April 2017.”

“(By: Hon. Fabakary T Jatta – Majority Leader and Member for Serrekunda East.)”

It also said further that, “Be it resolved that this August Assembly do consider and approve a Resolution extending the Life of the National Assembly for a further period of Ninety (90) Days effective from 11th April – 11th July 2017.”

“(By: Hon. Fabakary T Jatta – Majority Leader and Member for Serrekunda East.)”

The post Gambian president, Jammeh declares state of emergency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

