Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambians mourn President- elect, Barrow son

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

Gambians are mourning eight –year- old son of the country’s President elect, Adama Barrow who died on Monday after a dog bite. According to BBC,  many Gambians on social media have been changing their profile photos to that of Habibu Barrow to show their sympathy. Habibu died in hospital after being bitten by a dog on Sunday at his aunt’s house in Fajara, a coastal resort near Banjul.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.