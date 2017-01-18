Gambians mourn President- elect, Barrow son

Gambians are mourning eight –year- old son of the country’s President elect, Adama Barrow who died on Monday after a dog bite. According to BBC, many Gambians on social media have been changing their profile photos to that of Habibu Barrow to show their sympathy. Habibu died in hospital after being bitten by a dog on Sunday at his aunt’s house in Fajara, a coastal resort near Banjul.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

