Gambia’s Army Chief reaffirms his loyalty to embattled President Jammeh
Gambia’s Army Chief reaffirmed his loyalty to embattled President Yahya Jammeh on Wednesday in a possible regional military intervention to enforce the election result that dealt the long time leader a surprise defeat. Jammeh initially accepted his defeat in the Dec. 1 election, but a week later reversed his position, vowing to hang onto power…
The post Gambia’s Army Chief reaffirms his loyalty to embattled President Jammeh appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG