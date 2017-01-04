Gambia’s Army Chief reaffirms loyalty to Jammeh
Gambia’s Army Chief reaffirmed his loyalty to embattled President Yahya Jammeh on Wednesday in a possible regional military intervention to enforce the election result that dealt the long time leader a surprise defeat. Jammeh initially accepted his defeat in the Dec. 1 election, but a week later reversed his position, vowing to hang onto power in spite a wave of regional and international condemnation.
