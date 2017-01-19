Gambia’s Defence Chief Says Military Will not be Involved “in a stupid fight” | Barrow’s Inauguration to take Place in Senegal
Gambia’s Chief of Defence Staff, Ousman Badjie has said that he’ll not involve his soldiers “in a stupid fight” if other West African troops enter the country’s territory. “We are not going to involve ourselves militarily. This is a political dispute,” Badjie was quoted as saying. Badjie who had earlier declared support for president-elect Adama Barrow, […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG