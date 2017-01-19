Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia’s Defence Chief Says Military Will not be Involved “in a stupid fight” | Barrow’s Inauguration to take Place in Senegal

Gambia’s Chief of Defence Staff, Ousman Badjie has said that he’ll not involve his soldiers “in a stupid fight” if other West African troops enter the country’s territory. “We are not going to involve ourselves militarily. This is a political dispute,” Badjie was quoted as saying. Badjie who had earlier declared support for president-elect Adama Barrow, […]

