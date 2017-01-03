Gambia’s electoral commissioner flees country after threats

Gambia’s electoral commissioner who declared Jammeh’s election loss after the Dec 1st presidential election has fled the country over threats to his life, family member and colleague has said.

After conceding defeat, Jammeh announced on the 21st of December his decision to challenge the election results in court cutting short the relief that had spread after his initial announcement following the elections.

In growing concerns of the escalation of the instability in the country, a high power ECOWAS delegation led by Liberian President SirLeaf Johnson proceeded to have talks with the incumbent and president elect Andre Barrow on the outcome of the election.

However, this proved abortive as Jammeh announced his refusal to hand over power after the expiration of his tenure this month.

Gambia’s Chief Justice has slated Jan 10 for hearing. Gambia however, has no sitting Supreme Court. Lawyers from Nigeria and Sierra Leone have been appointed to hear the case.

