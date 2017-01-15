Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia’s incoming president, Barrow moves to Senegal

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

Gambian president-elect, Adama Barrow has fled to neighbouring Senegal ahead of his inauguration. He is expected to remain there at the request of West African leaders until his planned inauguration, Gambia national newspaper said Sunday. “Senegalese President Macky Sall accepted on Saturday in Bamako to welcome Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow in Dakar until his inauguration,” […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

