Gambia’s Jammeh Accuses ECOWAS of Declaring War following His Refusal to Handover Power

Gambia’s president, Yahya Jammeh, has accused the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of declaring war against his country for refusal to step down at the end of his mandate this month. Jammeh, who accused ECOWAS of putting forces on alert in case he refused to step down, has vowed to stay in power despite […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

