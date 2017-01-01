Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia: Jammeh Accuses Buhari, Other West African Leaders of Declaring War – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Gambia: Jammeh Accuses Buhari, Other West African Leaders of Declaring War
AllAfrica.com
For asking him to step down for a democratically elected president, the Gambian leader, Yahya Jammeh, has accused West African regional body, ECOWAS, of declaring war against his country. Mr. Jammeh, who accused ECOWAS of putting forces on alert …
Yahya Jammeh accuses ECOWAS of declaring war in New Year's speechMail & Guardian Africa
ECOWAS can't mediate Gambia crisis: Pres. JammehAnadolu Agency
Yahya Jammeh calls ECOWAS deployment 'an act of war'Aljazeera.com
Daily Mail –Bloomberg –africanews –Jollofnews
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.