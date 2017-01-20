Gambia’s Jammeh Bows To Pressure, Agrees To Relinquish Power
President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow has confirmed that defeated President Yayah Jammeh has stepped down.
Jammeh’s Lawyer Flees, Advises Him To Step Down | Adama Barrow To Be Inaugurated In Senegal
Barrow, on his twitter handle on Friday, @adama_barrow said: “I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down.
“He is scheduled to depart Gambia today. #NewGambia.”
Barrow on Thursday took the oath of office as Gambia’s new president.
He was sworn-in about 5p.m. Senegalese time at the Gambian High Commission in Dakar, Senegal.
Barrow succeeded Yahya Jammeh, who lost in the Dec. 1 presidential election and refused to vacate office when his term expired midnight on Thursday.
Gambian Soldiers Withdraw As ECOWAS Troops Await Signal To Remove Jammeh
Gambia’s army chief General Ousman Badjie had earlier recognised Barrow as the new commander-and-chief and the military under his command would not fight a regional force poised to depose Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down.
Badjie had initially pledged loyalty to Barrow after the stunning announcement of his victory in the 1 December election.
He made a volte face again after Jammeh challenged Barrow’s election.
Barrow Whisked To Safety, Thousands Fleeing Gambia As Political Crisis Deepens
The army chief was seen yesterday in the streets of Banjul jubilating with the people after the swearing-in of Barrow in Dakar Senegal.
His pledge of loyalty to Barrow came following Jammeh’s decision to leave the country, although he missed the 4 p.m. deadline given by ECOWAS.
Some reports said he was writing a last note before he departs to Guinea Conakry on exile.
