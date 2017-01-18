Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia’s National Assembly Extends Jammeh’s Tenure

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

The Gambia’s National Assembly has adopted a resolution to allow President Yahya Jammeh to stay in power for three more months, starting from Wednesday, according to state television. Jammeh, who has ruled The Gambia for 22 years, initially acknowledged opponent Adama Barrow as the winner of elections in December, but later rejected the ballot count…

