Gambia’s New President Chooses Woman As Vice President
Gambia’s president, Adama Barrow has announced the appointment of a female vice president for the country. The president through his spokesperson, Halifa Sallah announced the appointment of Ajaratou Fatoumata Tambajang during a conference in Banjul. The newly elected vice president was born on October 22, 1949 in Brikama, Gambia. The mother of eight served as…
