Gambia’s new president has been sworn in at an embassy in Senegal because the old one won’t leave

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gambian citizens did not get to witness first-hand one of the most important democratic transitions in their country. Adama Barrow, who defeated the country’s longtime leader Yahya Jammeh at the polls in December, was sworn in as president of the Gambia in a makeshift inauguration ceremony today at the Gambian embassy in Dakar, Senegal.

Dressed in all white, Barrow took his oath of office in a short ceremony in front of a small group of dignitaries and his family.

