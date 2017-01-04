Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia’s President-Elect Adama Barrow assassinated

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Gambia, Politics, World | 0 comments

Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow who vowed to take office on January 19 despite the refusal of outgoing President Yahya Jammeh to give up power has been killed by unknown assailants. The assailants overpowered the security guards of Mr. Barrow, leaving two of the guards dead and other six injured from gunshots. President Yahya Jammeh, the…

