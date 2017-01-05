‘Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow is not dead’

Contrary to rumours that he has been assassinated, Gambian President-elect, Adama Barrow is alive. A journalist with Vanguard Africa, Jeffrey Smith confirmed that Barrow was alive. Demba Kandeh, another Gambian Journalist also confirmed that Barrow is not dead. Incumbent President, Yahya Jammeh has vowed not to step down despite losing the December 1 Presidential election […]

This post ‘Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow is not dead’ appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

