Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow is not dead’

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Gambia | 0 comments

Contrary to rumours that he has been assassinated, Gambian President-elect, Adama Barrow is alive. A journalist with Vanguard Africa, Jeffrey Smith confirmed that Barrow was alive. Demba Kandeh, another Gambian Journalist also confirmed that Barrow is not dead. Incumbent President, Yahya Jammeh has vowed not to step down despite losing the December 1 Presidential election […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post ‘Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow is not dead’ appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.