Gambia’s President-elect denies death reports

Adama Barrow, Gambia President elect has denied media reports that he has been shot dead. A television station based in the capital of Gambia had on Wednesday afternoon reported that Barrow murdered by that unknown assailants who overpowered his security guards, leaving two dead and six others injured from gunshots. But while denying the report through hid twitter handle @adama_barrow, the president elects ‎said he’s alive and well.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

