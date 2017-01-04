Gambia’s President-elect denies death reports
Adama Barrow, Gambia President elect has denied media reports that he has been shot dead. A television station based in the capital of Gambia had on Wednesday afternoon reported that Barrow murdered by that unknown assailants who overpowered his security guards, leaving two dead and six others injured from gunshots. But while denying the report through hid twitter handle @adama_barrow, the president elects said he’s alive and well.
