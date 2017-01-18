Gambia’s Vice President resigns hours before Jammeh’s mandate ends
Gambia’s Vice President has joined eight cabinet ministers to resign in the face of the political impasse in the country sparked by President Yahya Jammeh’s refusal to step down. Vice President Isatou Njie-Saidy resigned on Wednesday, same day as Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science, Technology & Religious Affairs, Abubacar Senghore, who is the eighth…
The post Gambia’s Vice President resigns hours before Jammeh’s mandate ends appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG