Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh goes on exile

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

GAMBIA’S President Yahya Jammeh, who for weeks had refused to step down after losing the recent election, has confirmed that he has decided to relinquish power. “I have decided today in good conscience to relinquish the mantle of leadership of this great nation with infinite gratitude to all Gambians,” he said in a statement broadcast […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh goes on exile appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.