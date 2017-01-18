Game Of Thrones’ The Mountain Contends In Washing Machine Throwing Competition

Game Of Thrones’ Gregor Clegane (The Mountain), Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson was a contestant in World’s Strongest Man competition. The actor participated in a 46kg washing machine throwing competition. Unfortunately for him, his throws were not enough to beat those of Zydrunas Savickas, who also happened to take first place in the 2014 World’s Strongest Man competition, leaving Bjornsson with …

