Gana describes 2 best UNILAG graduating students as role models

The Pro-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Jerry Gana, has described the 2015/2016 two best graduating students, who are females, as role models of the institution.

Gana stated this on the side-line of the unveiling ceremony of legacy projects of the university on Monday in Lagos, that the female students recorded maximum 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA).

The two female students are: Miss Taiwo Bankole from the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics and Miss Ajoke Omotuyi from the Department of Systems Engineering.

The duo, who were among the 231 First Class students that would be graduating during the institution’s 2016 convocation, had matched the enviable record set by Mr Ayodele Dada, with similar score during the 2015 Convocation.

According to Gana, the two female students are a pride, not just to their parents, but both the university and Nigeria.

“I congratulate these two ladies as we are delighted to have them match the strength of men academically.

“What they have done simply shows there is still so much zeal for hard work, discipline and dedication among some students.

“I want to task the university not to relent in its drive to produce students with good leadership quality because academics are about character and learning,’’ he said.

According to him, this is the only way to take the university and the country to the next desired level.

“I want the university to continue with its excellent work, as the feat obtained by the girls, including Dada in 2015, is a combination of excellence in teaching under a conducive environment.

“It is equally the combination of the dedication by both the students and staff because no matter how much we teach excellently and provide the right environment, if the students are not serious, not much can be achieved,’’ he said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Rahmon Bello, said that the university was building on the glory and commitment of its predecessors.

Bello said that each of the eras of the academicians and astute administrators were full of developments and legacies.

“This is what has inspired the University Senate to direct that all of them be honoured in ways that their names would be immortalised in the annals of the university.

“Today, we are renaming six major facilities after some of our past vice-chancellors for generations after us to remember them for what they stood for,’’ he said.

The institution’s Main Auditorium has been renamed as Prof. Ade Ajayi Auditorium and the Second Access Road of the institution as Prof. Akinpelu Adesola Road.

The others are: the Radiography hostel to be known as the Kwaku Adadevo Hostel and the Distance Learning Institute (DLI) auditorium as the Nurudeen Alao Auditorium.

The Multi-purpose Hall is now known as Jelili Omotola Hall, while the Staff School hall has been renamed after Prof. Tolu Odugbemi.

