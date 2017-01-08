Ganduje’s light rail project promises to deliver value to Kano residents – BusinessDay
Ganduje's light rail project promises to deliver value to Kano residents
Against mounting criticism from members of the political camp of his ex-godfather, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has commenced the process of developing a world-class light rail system for the over 1,000-years-old city …
$1.85b loan not meant to mortgage Kano's future, says Ganduje
