Gani Fawehinmi lecture: Jurist, lawyers, activists task Nigerians on corruption
Vanguard
Gani Fawehinmi lecture: Jurist, lawyers, activists task Nigerians on corruption
Lagos – Senior lawyers, a jurist, human rights activists and academia yesterday, blamed politicians for unbriddled corruption in the country, noting that the fight against the menace should be championed by the people not government. The people who …
