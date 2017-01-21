Pages Navigation Menu

Garba Shehu mocks Jonathan; says Buhari not dead

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Jonathan-and-Obasanjo-in-Ogun

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, has mocked immediate former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, for visiting Olusegun Obasanjo and not attending Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th US president. Jonathan was rumoured to have been invited for Trump’s inauguration as president, but was instead spotted […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

