GARUBA UMAR Appointed Lagos Commissioner of Police (Photo)

GARUBA UMAR is New Lagos CP! Lagos State Government has Appointed Garuba Umar, Officer who was formerly in Charge of the Police IG’s monitoring unit, as the new commissioner of police replacing Fatai Useni. Umar, who once served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ikoyi and as Mobile Police Unit 19 Commander, in Port Harcourt, replaces Fatai Owoseni, who has been posted to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Jos. ALSO READ: Blackberry Users, Before You Panic Over Whatsapp, See This Umar’s posting to Lagos State comes four days after his promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP). See Garuba Umar’s Photo Below:

