Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gary Cahill : We Won’t Be Affected By Tottenham Defeat

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Gary Cahill has insisted that his side will not be affected by their 2-0 loss at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The Blues missed the chance to move 8 points clear and register a record 14th consecutive Premier League victory at White Hart Lane as a Dele Alli brace ended their perfect run.

Gary Cahill acknowledged that the visitors were not at their best, but stressed that their form in recent months has still been impressive despite the defeat.

“We are disappointed to lose the game and not beat the record, all of us are a part of that, but one loss in 14 games is an incredible record,” he told BBC Sport.

“We were short of the levels we set ourselves, for whatever reason that may be, a few misplaced passes and not moving the ball as quick as we have been.

“They are a top quality opposition and we got punished for being short. We have strong personalities and it won’t affect us mentally.”

.

The post Gary Cahill : We Won’t Be Affected By Tottenham Defeat appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.