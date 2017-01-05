Gary Cahill : We Won’t Be Affected By Tottenham Defeat

Gary Cahill has insisted that his side will not be affected by their 2-0 loss at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

The Blues missed the chance to move 8 points clear and register a record 14th consecutive Premier League victory at White Hart Lane as a Dele Alli brace ended their perfect run.

Gary Cahill acknowledged that the visitors were not at their best, but stressed that their form in recent months has still been impressive despite the defeat.

“We are disappointed to lose the game and not beat the record, all of us are a part of that, but one loss in 14 games is an incredible record,” he told BBC Sport.

“We were short of the levels we set ourselves, for whatever reason that may be, a few misplaced passes and not moving the ball as quick as we have been.

“They are a top quality opposition and we got punished for being short. We have strong personalities and it won’t affect us mentally.”

.

The post Gary Cahill : We Won’t Be Affected By Tottenham Defeat appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

