Gas-powered generation drops by 108mw

By Adewale Sanyaolu

Electricity generation from the country’s gas-fired plants dropped by 108 mega watts last November, latest data from the monthly financial and operations report of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have shown.

The Nigeria’s gas-fired plants include: Alaoji II, Geregu II, Omotosho II, Olorunsogo II, Egbema, Sapele, Omoku, Calabar, Gbarain and Ihovbor II, all of which were built under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) scheme.

Others are Omotosho I, Ibom Power, Egbin, Delta, Rivers IPP, Afam and Trans Amadi .

The report indicated that in October 2016, the gas-fired plants generated 2,452 mega watts (MW) as against 2,344 in the November, representing a shortfall of 108MW.

The drop in November power generation, according to the report could be linked to the decline in the November gas supply to gas-fired power plants which stood at 528 mmscfd as against 562 mmscfd last October

In the 12-month review of power generation performance, the report revealed that the lowest generation of 1,483MW was recorded in last June as against the highest generation level of 3,237MW, which was recorded in January 2016

On the other hand, a total of 528 mmscfd was delivered to the gas fired power plants in November 2016 to generate an average of 2,344 MW compared to December 2015 to November 2016 average gas supply of 538 mmscfd and power generation of 2,409 MW.

Increasing gas constraints largely occasioned by recent attacks on pipelines in the Niger Delta have left over 3,000 megawatts of the nation’s power generation capacity idle.

The nation generates the bulk of its electricity from gas-fired power plants, while output from hydro-power plants makes up about 30 per cent of total generation.

But due to gas constraints, the country’s unutilised electricity generation capacity stands at 3,124MW as of January 1, 2017, according to industry data.

Last year however, the nation’s power grid collapsed 29 times, the highest since 2011, as the quantum of spinning reserve aimed at forestalling such occurrences remained low.

The development was exacerbated by an upsurge in militant attacks on oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta, which affected gas-fired power plants. About 23 total collapses and six partial collapses were recorded in March, April, May, June, July, September, October, November and December.

However the last total system collapse recorded last year was on December 10, which was the second that month.

In June 2016, the grid recorded five total collapses and three partial collapses, the highest last year. Of the seven collapses – six were total and one partial – occurred in May.

Three total collapses occurred in April last year, while two total collapses and one partial collapse were recorded in March 2016. A total of three collapses were recorded in July, September and October.

In the whole of 2014 and 2015, the grid collapsed 13 and 10 times, respectively, with four partial collapses in each of the years.

