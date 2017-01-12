Gas shortage causes drop in power generation – The News
Gas shortage causes drop in power generation
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), said that that the nation's power generation capacity dropped, slightly, from 3,959 megawatts Jan. 4 to 3,751.90 megawatts Jan. 12, due to dearth of gas.
