Gas shortage cripples GenCos as power generation drops to 3,000
Nigeria’s electricity grid has lost 1,062 megawatts (mw) to turbine faults and gas shortage. The grid, which had peak power generation of 4,160mw on January 1, 2017 dropped to 3,432mw last week, and further declined to 3,098mw on Sunday, causing a total loss of 1,062mw. Nigeria System Operator (NSO) on Monday said the lowest generation […]
