Gas shortage threatens power generation

TRANSMISSION Company of Nigeria, TCN, said the nation’s power generation capacity dropped slightly from 3,959 megawatts on January 4 to 3,751.90 megawatts January 12 due to dearth of gas. The Nigerian Electricity System Operator, SO, website, a sub-agency of TCN disclosed the figure on its daily forecast website on power generation data in Lagos,ysterday. TCN […]

