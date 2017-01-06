Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gauteng’s matric pass rate could have been better – Lesufi – News24

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Gauteng's matric pass rate could have been better – Lesufi
News24
Johannesburg – Gauteng's 85.1% matric pass rate was commendable, but could have been better, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Thursday. – Get the matric results here. It was slightly better than the 84.2% the class of 2015 managed, he said at an …
DA congratulates class of 2016Comaro Chronicle

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.