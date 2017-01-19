Gbaramatu communities urge FG to expedite N-Delta devt plan

By Emma Amaize & Simon Ebegbulem

WARRI—CHAIRMEN of Gbaramatu communities in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, pleaded with the Federal Government to quickly come up with tangible plans on the development of the Niger Delta region to give the people hope and trust.

This came as Urhobo Youth Leaders Association, UYLA, Delta State, yesterday, restated its position that the Federal Government should dialogue with the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF.

Meantime, a member of PANDEF, General Idada Ikponmwen (retd), implored the Ijaw to cooperate and respect other ethnic nationalities in the region to achieve lasting peace.

Similarly, former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Pastor Power Aginighan, has urged the leaders of Itsekiri and Ijaw ethnic nationalities in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, to forge a united front for the speedy realization of Federal Government’s legacy projects in the area.

Chairmen of Gbaramatu communities, in a statement through the chairman of Kokodiagbene community, Mr. Sheriff Mulade, said: “We want to first and foremost, commend the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for his visit to Gbaramatu Kingdom. The visit was timely. The visit has built confidence between the people and the Federal Government. We are appealing to the Federal Government to come up with a concrete position on the development of the region as soon as possible to give hope and confidence to the people and avoid distrust.

“We believe that the visit of the Vice President will cement the relationship with the people of the region if government is committed on its part. It is worthy of note that High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aliasTompolo, is the pride of Niger Delta region because of his consistency and steadfastness towards the development of the region.”

In the same vein, UYLA, in a statement by its national secretary, Mr Vincent Oyibode, said PANDEF, comprising all the ethnic nationalities of Niger Delta, including the youths, was the body mandated to negotiate on behalf of the people of the region.

The statement said: “Like we had stated in our position paper, Niger Delta must speak in one voice. We wish to further reiterate that PANDEF is the body to negotiate on behalf of the Niger Delta people. The body is made up of all ethnic nationalities in the region, including the youths. The Federal Government should be fast in setting up the negotiation team to build confidence amongst us. We must appreciate the Federal Government for the level of commitment shown by expressly promising the take-off of the Nigeria Maritime University.

Idada calls for cooperation

On his part, Idada contended that the Ijaw regard other ethnic nationalities in the region as strangers saying they believe the proceeds of oil in the region should be an exclusive reserve of theirs which sometimes creates tension. “They forget that oil, as a commodity, is not what you find in one spot. It is an area commodity flowing in the berth and running across wild areas. In other words, the oil that is being drilled in Delta is flowing from Edo State, same thing with Akwa Ibom and Rivers, including Bayelsa State. Therefore, if we are talking about justice and equity, that oil must benefit only local governments that produce oil, it is unacceptable to all. That cannot bring peace or justice,” he said.

Also, Aginighan, said: “Faced with very gloomy prospect of a Nigeria where crude oil and gas may no longer be relevant, the future generations of Ijaw and Itsekiri sons and daughters will not forgive their leaders of today, who frustrate the take-off of the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko and the Gas City project, Ogidigben, for whatever reason. The recent fact-finding visit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to Gbaramatu Kingdom and Iwere Kingdom, as well as his engagement with prominent Delta State leaders at the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Conference Centre, Effurun, has brightened the prospect of peace founded upon social and economic justice in the Niger Delta.”

