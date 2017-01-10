Gbenga Artsmith Celebrates New Africa with his “Black Magic” Beads Collection
Jewelry designer Gbenga Artsmith, reveals his new collection ‘The Black Magic Collection” with a “New Africa” theme. The Avant Garde pieces showcases the rich seam of African fashion with the use of Ankara print, intricate bead embellishment and corals against a backdrop of black costumes. Through the ingenious pieces, he has been able to enrapture every beholder […]
