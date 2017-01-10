Gbenga Artsmith Celebrates New Africa with his “Black Magic” Beads Collection

Jewelry designer Gbenga Artsmith, reveals his new collection ‘The Black Magic Collection” with a “New Africa” theme. The Avant Garde pieces showcases the rich seam of African fashion with the use of Ankara print, intricate bead embellishment and corals against a backdrop of black costumes. Through the ingenious pieces, he has been able to enrapture every beholder […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

