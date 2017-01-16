General Knowledge of Insurance Policies
By Dada Adefolami Insurance is a means of protection from financial loss. It is a form of risk management primarily used to hedge against the risk of a contingent, uncertain loss. An entity which provides insurance is known as an insurer, insurance company, or insurance carrier.
