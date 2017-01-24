Generations star Winnie Ntshaba joins MTV Shuga – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Generations star Winnie Ntshaba joins MTV Shuga
Times LIVE
Former Generations actress Winnie Ntshaba was on Monday unveiled as one of the cast members for the upcoming fifth season of MTV's award-winning edutainment drama Shuga. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. Related News. People don't know my …
Nigerian Music Star Seyi Shay will make an Appearance on Season 5 of “MTV Shuga” | Get the Scoop
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG