Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Genevieve Nnaji resurfaces in AY’s arms – Gistmaster (blog)

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Gistmaster (blog)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Genevieve Nnaji resurfaces in AY's arms
Gistmaster (blog)
Nothing of much consequence has been heard of one of Nigeria's most influential screen goddesses, Genevieve Nnaji lately. Since 'Tango With Me' or thereabout, in 2014, she had sort of gone off radar, leaving questions over her career. Genevieve Nnaj …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.