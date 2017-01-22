Genevieve Nnaji resurfaces in AY’s arms

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nothing of much consequence has been heard of one of Nigeria’s most influential screen goddesses, Genevieve Nnaji lately. Since ‘Tango With Me’ or thereabout, in 2014, she had sort of gone off radar, leaving questions over her career.

Unlike many of her peers, or shall we say, colleagues, because Genevieve would not draw up many in the rank of a peer, at least, not in the industry, has never been too present on Instagram until lately.

But the real gist here, is that, she posted a picture of herself and comedian AY, Ayo Makun, displaying a tattoo, her fans nearly tore off their throats debating whether it’s fake or not. What brought about this cosy pose? Could AY be drawing up his cast for his next project ’10 Days in Sun City’ already? Well, if nothing is brewing, not to worry Mabel, then success must attract success.

The post Genevieve Nnaji resurfaces in AY’s arms appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

