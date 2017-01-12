Geniuzz – Firewood [Remix] feat. Falz (Prod. by Echo) – Daily Post Nigeria
Geniuzz – Firewood [Remix] feat. Falz (Prod. by Echo)
Effyzzie Music's afro-pop act Geniuzz premieres the anticipated remix for his Echo produced track “Firewood” featuring Falz The Bahd Guy. The sexually mid-tempo track was originally released in late 2016 along an high-octane B-side “Connect”, to …
