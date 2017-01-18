Pages Navigation Menu

Genuine farmers should benefit from N500bn BoA recapitalisation – LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised Federal Government to ensure that genuine farmers are beneficiaries of the proposed N500 billion recapitalisation of Bank of Agriculture (BoA). Adeola Elliott, Chairman, Agriculture Group of the chamber, gave the advice on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos….

