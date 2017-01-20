George Clooney & wife Amal Clooney are Expecting Twins!
Amal and George Clooney are expecting their first brood and it’s going to be twins, a boy and a girl! InTouch reports Amal is pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl. An insider close to the…
— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —
This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG