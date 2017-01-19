Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

George HW Bush in stable condition in ICU, spokesman says – CNN

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


CNN

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
George HW Bush in stable condition in ICU, spokesman says
CNN
(CNN) Former President George H.W. Bush is in stable condition, and his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush has bronchitis, his spokesman said Wednesday. President Bush, 92, was admitted to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to …
George H.W. Bush in ICU with pneumonia with wife BarbaraDaily Mail
George Bush's Life in 13 ObjectsNew York Times
President Bush moved to ICU; Mrs. Bush also hospitalizedKSDK.com
The Guardian –CBC.ca –USA TODAY –Yahoo News
all 774 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.