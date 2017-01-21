George W. Bush: Ex-President struggled during Trump’s inauguration ceremony
Former President George W. Bush didn't seem to like the rain — and he struggled with a plastic sheet as he attempted to cover himself up.
Attendees at President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday experienced inclement weather during the ceremony.
Here’s the photo sequence Reuters assembled showing the amusing moment:
Bush tried wearing the sheet as a hat:
But he eventually gave up and succumbed to the rain:
