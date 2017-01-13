Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

George W. Bush’s daughters offer advice to Sasha and Malia Obama – New York Daily News

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Daily News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
George W. Bush's daughters offer advice to Sasha and Malia Obama
New York Daily News
Former First Daughters Barbara Bush (r.) and Jenna Bush Hager wrote a letter to Sasha and Malia Obama. (Nati Harnik/AP). BY Meg Wagner. NEW YORK DAILY NEWS. Friday, January 13, 2017, 12:29 PM. The former First Kids club is about to get two new …
Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Bush Read To Sasha & Malia ObamaTIME
Bush twins write touching letter to Sasha and Malia Obama about being first daughtersThe Providence Journal
The Bush sisters' touching letter to Sasha and Malia ObamaEvening Standard
kgw.com –fox2now.com –PEOPLE.com –Metro.us
all 116 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.