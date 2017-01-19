German men are dying younger than women, study shows

A new study on causes of death in Germany has revealed a gender gap in the population’s health, with men less likely to reach old age than their female counterparts, a study showed. Germany’s Federal Statistics Office on Thursday said almost half of women who died in 2015 were aged over 85, whereas only a…

The post German men are dying younger than women, study shows appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

