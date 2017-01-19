Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

German men are dying younger than women, study shows

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

A new study on causes of death in Germany has revealed a gender gap in the population’s health, with men less likely to reach old age than their female counterparts, a study showed. Germany’s Federal Statistics Office on Thursday said almost half of women who died in 2015 were aged over 85, whereas only a…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post German men are dying younger than women, study shows appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.