German ZIT Goes Undercover to Catch Darknet Vendors and Buyers
The darknet has become the hotspot for certain illegal activities. The use of cryptocurrencies and anonymous routing protocols has made it hard for the law enforcement agencies to tackle the issue. However, during investigations, the European law enforcement authorities have learned that being patient can be rewarding. One of the European publications recently published an … Continue reading German ZIT Goes Undercover to Catch Darknet Vendors and Buyers
The post German ZIT Goes Undercover to Catch Darknet Vendors and Buyers appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG