Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

German ZIT Goes Undercover to Catch Darknet Vendors and Buyers

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The darknet has become the hotspot for certain illegal activities. The use of cryptocurrencies and anonymous routing protocols has made it hard for the law enforcement agencies to tackle the issue. However, during investigations, the European law enforcement authorities have learned that being patient can be rewarding. One of the European publications recently published an … Continue reading German ZIT Goes Undercover to Catch Darknet Vendors and Buyers

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post German ZIT Goes Undercover to Catch Darknet Vendors and Buyers appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.