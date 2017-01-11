Germany Green Party Pledges To Pay For Free Sex With Prostitutes | But ‘Strictly’ For The Poor

Green Party in Germany has suggested that sex with prostitutes will be paid for by the Government for anyone too poor for a hooker and deemed to need sexual assistance under its political plans.

This suggestion is coming in a country where prostitution is legal and carries little of the taboos associated with it as in many other countries.

The spokeswoman of the Green Party on care policy, Elisabeth Scharfenberg, revealed that doctors would be saddled with the prerogatives to issue the free prescriptions to their patients for ladies of the night, Daily Mail reports.

The Greens’ plans consist of patients obtaining a medical certificate confirming that ‘they are unable to achieve sexual satisfaction in other ways, as well as to prove they are not able to pay sex workers on their own’.

The proposal is modeled on a system already in place in the Netherlands, under which applicants must prove a medical need and show they can’t otherwise pay for a sex worker.

Individuals can receive state grants to pay for the service if they can provide a medical note stating that they are unable to get sexual satisfaction in any other way and prove that they cannot afford to bear the costs themselves.

‘I can imagine a public financing of sexual assistance,’ Scharfenberg said in an article in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

“The local authorities could advise on the available options and provide grants.” ‘In Holland, prostitutes are paid by the health insurance fund’, she said. ‘In Germany in recent years we have seen the advent sexual companion, especially trained in relation to the sexual needs of elderly men and women. ‘She knows the handicaps, the shyness and shame which come with old people.’

Recently, a trend began with working girls offering ‘sexual assistance’ to dementia sufferers, the handicapped and people living in care homes – in the European country where there are brothels in virtually every town.

The post Germany Green Party Pledges To Pay For Free Sex With Prostitutes | But ‘Strictly’ For The Poor appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

