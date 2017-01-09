Germany may pay out for Namibia genocide: Foreign Ministry – Mexico Star
Germany may pay out for Namibia genocide: Foreign Ministry
PanARMENIAN.Net – Germany may make payments to Namibia for the killing of 65,000 tribespeople during colonial occupation, an episode that is seen by some as the first genocide of the 20th century, a foreign ministry spokesman said, according to The …
